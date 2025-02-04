Amdocs: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAINT LOUIS (AP) — SAINT LOUIS (AP) — Amdocs Ltd. (DOX) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $151.1…

SAINT LOUIS (AP) — SAINT LOUIS (AP) — Amdocs Ltd. (DOX) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $151.1 million.

The Saint Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.66 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.64 per share.

The provider of computer systems integration posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in March, Amdocs expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.67 to $1.73.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

