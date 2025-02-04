Amcor: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — Amcor plc (AMCR) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of…

WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — Amcor plc (AMCR) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $163 million.

The Warmley Bristol, Britain-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $3.24 billion in the period.

Amcor shares have increased nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 1% in the last 12 months.

