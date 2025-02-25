AMC Entertainment: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $135.6…

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $135.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Leawood, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The movie theater operator posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.29 billion.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $352.6 million, or $1.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.64 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $3.27. A year ago, they were trading at $4.45.

