Ambarella: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The video-compression chipmaker posted revenue of $84 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.1 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $117.1 million, or $2.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $284.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Ambarella said it expects revenue in the range of $81 million to $87 million.

Ambarella shares have increased 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $75.81, an increase of 33% in the last 12 months.

