Ambac: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $492.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $10.23 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The bond insurer posted revenue of $65.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $503.2 million, or $10.71 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $235.8 million.

Ambac shares have declined almost 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $11.66, a drop of 30% in the last 12 months.

