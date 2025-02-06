Amazon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $20 billion. On a per-share…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $20 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of $1.86.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The online retailer posted revenue of $187.79 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Sixteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $187.28 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Amazon said it expects revenue in the range of $151 billion to $155.5 billion.

Amazon shares have risen 9% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 3%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $239.14, a climb of 41% in the last 12 months.

