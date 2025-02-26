Alphatec: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $33.3 million…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $33.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The medical equipment and supplies holding company posted revenue of $176.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $162.1 million, or $1.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $611.6 million.

Alphatec expects full-year revenue of $732 million.

Alphatec shares have increased 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $11.08, a drop of 27% in the last 12 months.

