Alnylam: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) on Thursday reported a loss of $83.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The RNA interference drug developer posted revenue of $593.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $570.1 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $278.2 million, or $2.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.25 billion.

Alnylam shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 57% in the last 12 months.

