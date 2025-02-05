Allstate: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Allstate Corp. (ALL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.93 billion.…

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Allstate Corp. (ALL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.93 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $7.07. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $7.67 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.51 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $16.51 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $16.71 billion.

For the year, the company reported net income of $4.67 billion, or $16.99 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $64.33 billion.

Allstate shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 27%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $193.01, a climb of 23% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.