Allot Communications: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) — HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) — Allot Communications Ltd. (ALLT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $241,000,…

HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) — HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) — Allot Communications Ltd. (ALLT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $241,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Hod-Hasharon, Israel-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The internet protocol services company posted revenue of $24.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $5.9 million, or 15 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $92.2 million.

Allot Communications shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALLT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.