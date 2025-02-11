Allison Transmission: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $175 million. On…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $175 million.

On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of $2.01.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.93 per share.

The automatic transmission maker posted revenue of $796 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $791.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $731 million, or $8.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.23 billion.

Allison Transmission expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.2 billion to $3.3 billion.

Allison Transmission shares have increased roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $114.19, a climb of 82% in the last 12 months.

