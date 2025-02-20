Alliant Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) on Thursday reported net income of $150 million…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) on Thursday reported net income of $150 million in its fourth quarter.

The Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 70 cents per share.

The electric and gas utility parent company posted revenue of $976 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $690 million, or $2.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.98 billion.

Alliant Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.15 to $3.25 per share.

