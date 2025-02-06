AllianceBernstein: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $105.4…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $105.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 94 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.05 per share.

The investment management company posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $973.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $423.4 million, or $3.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.53 billion.

AllianceBernstein shares have risen 7.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 19% in the last 12 months.

