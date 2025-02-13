Allete: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Allete Inc. (ALE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $50.6 million.…

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Allete Inc. (ALE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $50.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 87 cents.

The power company owner posted revenue of $364.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $179.3 million, or $3.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.53 billion.

Allete shares have risen almost 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 11% in the last 12 months.

