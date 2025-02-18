Allegion: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Allegion PLC (ALLE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $144.1 million. The Dublin-based company…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Allegion PLC (ALLE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $144.1 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $1.65 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.86 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The security device maker posted revenue of $945.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $597.5 million, or $6.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.77 billion.

Allegion expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.65 to $7.85 per share.

Allegion shares have increased 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 28%. The stock has risen slightly in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALLE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALLE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.