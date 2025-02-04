Allegiant Travel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $216.2 million…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $216.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of $12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.10 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.88 per share.

The travel services company posted revenue of $627.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $624.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $240.2 million, or $13.46 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was nearly unchanged at $2.51 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Allegiant Travel expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.50 to $2.50.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.75 to $10.25 per share.

Allegiant Travel shares have risen slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $99.11, an increase of 36% in the last 12 months.

