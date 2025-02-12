Alkermes: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Alkermes PLC (ALKS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $146.5 million. On a…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Alkermes PLC (ALKS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $146.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.04 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $430 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $378.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $367.1 million, or $2.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.56 billion.

Alkermes shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 12% in the last 12 months.

