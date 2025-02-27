Alkami: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.6 million…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 10 cents per share.

The provider of digital banking services posted revenue of $89.7 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $89.5 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $40.8 million, or 41 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $333.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Alkami said it expects revenue in the range of $93.5 million to $95 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $440 million to $445 million.

Alkami shares have declined 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $28.96, a rise of 13% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALKT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALKT

