Alignment Healthcare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Orange, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The Medicare Advantage insurer posted revenue of $701.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $677 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $128 million, or 67 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.7 billion.

Alignment Healthcare shares have increased 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.47, an increase of 95% in the last 12 months.

