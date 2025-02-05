Align Technology: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $103.8…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $103.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $1.39. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.44 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.43 per share.

The maker of the Invisalign tooth-straightening system posted revenue of $995.2 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $997 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $421.4 million, or $5.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $4 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Align Technology said it expects revenue in the range of $965 million to $985 million.

Align Technology shares have risen almost 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $216.74, a decrease of 21% in the last 12 months.

