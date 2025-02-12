Alico: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — AliCo. (ALCO) on Wednesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of…

FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — AliCo. (ALCO) on Wednesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $9.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Ft. Myers, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.20. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were $1.19 per share.

The agribusiness and land management company posted revenue of $16.9 million in the period.

Alico shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $30.15, a drop of 0.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALCO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.