Alamos Gold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $87.6 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $375.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $284.3 million, or 69 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.35 billion.

Alamos Gold shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $22.68, a climb of 93% in the last 12 months.

