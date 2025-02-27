Alamo Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $28.1 million.…

SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $28.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seguin, Texas-based company said it had profit of $2.33. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.39 per share.

The maker of road maintenance, industrial and farm equipment posted revenue of $385.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $115.9 million, or $9.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.63 billion.

Alamo Group shares have decreased almost 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $184.26, a fall of nearly 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.