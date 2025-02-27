Airgain: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Airgain Inc. (AIRG) on Thursday reported a loss of $2 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Airgain Inc. (AIRG) on Thursday reported a loss of $2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The antenna products developer posted revenue of $15.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $8.7 million, or 79 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $60.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Airgain said it expects revenue in the range of $11 million to $13 million.

Airgain shares have dropped 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.14, an increase of 59% in the last 12 months.

