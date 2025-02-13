Air Lease: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Air Lease Corp. (AL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $112.9 million.…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Air Lease Corp. (AL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $112.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, were $1.34 per share.

The company that leases planes to airlines posted revenue of $712.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $427.7 million, or $3.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.73 billion.

Air Lease shares have declined almost 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $46.35, an increase of 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.