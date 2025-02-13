Agnico: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $509.3 million,…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $509.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.26 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $2.22 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.9 billion, or $3.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.29 billion.

Agnico shares have increased 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $100.81, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

