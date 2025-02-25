Agilon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Agilon Health Inc. (AGL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $105.8 million…

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The senior-focused health care company posted revenue of $1.52 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $260.2 million, or 63 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $6.06 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Agilon said it expects revenue in the range of $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.83 billion to $6.03 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $3.68. A year ago, they were trading at $6.17.

