Agilent: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $318 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of $1.11. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.31 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The scientific instrument maker posted revenue of $1.68 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.67 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Agilent expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.25 to $1.28.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Agilent expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.54 to $5.61 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.76 billion.

Agilent shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased slightly more than 1%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $134.95, a rise of almost 3% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on A at https://www.zacks.com/ap/A

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.