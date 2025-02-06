Agco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Agco Corp. (AGCO) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $255.7 million,…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Agco Corp. (AGCO) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $255.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of $3.42. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.97 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.80 per share.

The farm equipment maker posted revenue of $2.89 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.16 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $424.8 million, or $5.69 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $11.66 billion.

Agco expects full-year earnings to be $4 to $4.50 per share, with revenue expected to be $9.6 billion.

Agco shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 15% in the last 12 months.

