Africa Oil: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Africa Oil Corp. (AOIFF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $6.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 1 cent per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $279.1 million, or 62 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.29. A year ago, they were trading at $1.53.

