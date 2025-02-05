Aflac: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Aflac Inc. (AFL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.9 billion. On…

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Aflac Inc. (AFL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.9 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $3.42. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $1.56 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.62 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $5.4 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.31 billion, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.44 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.44 billion, or $9.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.4 billion.

Aflac shares have risen almost 4% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 27%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $107.29, a climb of 41% in the last 12 months.

