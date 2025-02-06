Affirm Holdings: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $80.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The operator of digital commerce platform posted revenue of $866.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $804.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Affirm Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $755 million to $785 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.13 billion to $3.19 billion.

Affirm Holdings shares have increased slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $61.75, an increase of 42% in the last 12 months.

