AerCap: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — AerCap Holdings NV (AER) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $671.2 million.
The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $3.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.31 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.56 per share.
The airplane leasing company posted revenue of $2.07 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.94 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $2.1 billion, or $10.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $8 billion.
AerCap shares have risen 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 34% in the last 12 months.
