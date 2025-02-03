Aecom: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Aecom Technology Corp. (ACM) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $167 million. On…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Aecom Technology Corp. (ACM) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $167 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.25. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.31 per share.

The provider of technical and management-support services posted revenue of $4.01 billion in the period.

Aecom shares have dropped nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $103.85, a climb of 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

