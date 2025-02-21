AdvanSix: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $352,000, after…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $352,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The polymer resins producer posted revenue of $329.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $44.1 million, or $1.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.52 billion.

AdvanSix shares have risen roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 6% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASIX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.