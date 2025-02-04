Advanced Micro: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $482 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $7.66 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.52 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.64 billion, or $1 per share. Revenue was reported as $25.79 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Advanced Micro said it expects revenue in the range of $6.8 billion to $7.4 billion.

Advanced Micro shares have dropped 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $119.50, a fall of 31% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.