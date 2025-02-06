Advanced Drainage: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) on Thursday reported net income of $81.2…

HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) on Thursday reported net income of $81.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hilliard, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.04. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.09 per share.

The maker of water drainage systems and pipes posted revenue of $690.5 million in the period.

Advanced Drainage expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.9 billion to $2.98 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WMS

