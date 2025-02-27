ADTRAN Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $45.9 million…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $45.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Huntsville, Alabama-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The networking equipment maker posted revenue of $242.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $450.9 million, or $5.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $922.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, ADTRAN Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $237.5 million to $252.5 million.

ADTRAN Holdings shares have increased 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 68% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADTN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADTN

