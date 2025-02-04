ADM: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $567 million. The…

CHICAGO (AP) — Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $567 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.14 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The agribusiness giant posted revenue of $21.5 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.93 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.8 billion, or $3.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $85.53 billion.

ADM expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.75 per share.

ADM shares have fallen 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 26%. The stock has decreased 12% in the last 12 months.

