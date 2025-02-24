Addus HomeCare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Addus HomeCare Corp. (ADUS) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $19.5…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Addus HomeCare Corp. (ADUS) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $19.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Frisco, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.07. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.38 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The provider of home-based personal care, nursing and rehabilitative therapy services posted revenue of $297.1 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $292.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $73.6 million, or $4.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.15 billion.

Addus HomeCare shares have fallen 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $108.84, an increase of 21% in the last 12 months.

