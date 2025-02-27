Acushnet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (AP) — FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (AP) — Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.1 million…

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (AP) — FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (AP) — Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fairhaven, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The golf products maker posted revenue of $445.2 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $455.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $214.3 million, or $3.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.46 billion.

Acushnet expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.49 billion to $2.54 billion.

