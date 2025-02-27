Aclaris: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) on Thursday reported a loss of $96.6 million…

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) on Thursday reported a loss of $96.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $1.01 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $9.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.2 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $132.1 million, or $1.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.7 million.

The company’s shares closed at $2.10. A year ago, they were trading at $1.21.

