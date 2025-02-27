ACI Worldwide: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHORN, Neb. (AP) — ELKHORN, Neb. (AP) — ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $98.6…

ELKHORN, Neb. (AP) — ELKHORN, Neb. (AP) — ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $98.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Elkhorn, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $1.08 per share.

The maker of software for electronic payments posted revenue of $453 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $203.1 million, or $1.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.59 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, ACI Worldwide said it expects revenue in the range of $360 million to $370 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.69 billion to $1.72 billion.

ACI Worldwide shares have declined nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 63% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACIW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACIW

