Accuray: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Accuray Inc. (ARAY) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $2.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 2 cents.

The radiation oncology company posted revenue of $116.2 million in the period.

Accuray expects full-year revenue in the range of $463 million to $475 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.49. A year ago, they were trading at $2.38.

