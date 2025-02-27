Accel Entertainment: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $8.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Burr Ridge, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $317.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $35.3 million, or 41 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.23 billion.

Accel Entertainment shares have risen almost 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.71, a climb of 12% in the last 12 months.

