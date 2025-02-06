Acadian Asset Management: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Acadian Asset Management Inc. (AAMI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $42.5 million.…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Acadian Asset Management Inc. (AAMI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $42.5 million.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.30 per share.

The asset manager posted revenue of $167.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $85 million, or $2.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $505.6 million.

Acadian Asset Management shares have decreased slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAMI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.