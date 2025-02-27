Aaon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — AAON Inc. (AAON) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $24.7 million. The…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — AAON Inc. (AAON) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $24.7 million.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The maker of air conditioning and heating equipment posted revenue of $297.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $168.6 million, or $2.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.2 billion.

Aaon shares have declined 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 20% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAON

