A Patient’s Guide to Macular Degeneration: Symptoms and Treatment

Age-related macular degeneration is the leading cause of vision loss in those who are age 50 or older.

In fact, almost 20 million people in the U.S. have some type of age-related macular degeneration, according to the BrightFocus Foundation, a nonprofit that supports research and education about eye and brain diseases. That number of people with this eye disease will continue to rise as the population ages. By 2040, an estimated 288 million people around the world will be living with age-related macular degeneration.

What Is Macular Degeneration?

Macular degeneration is a disease of the retina, a thin tissue layer in the back of the eye that helps us sense light and send images of what we see to our brain through your optic nerve. The macula is the central portion of the retina and it’s responsible for your central vision. It gives us the crisp vision we need for everyday tasks like reading or driving.

Age-related macular degeneration (ARMD or AMD) occurs when the macula doesn’t work as it should. Although macular degeneration typically doesn’t hurt, it can affect your ability to see.

Age-related macular degeneration can lead to a loss of the central part of vision needed for important daily tasks and for seeing things like faces clearly, but your peripheral vision remains.

A couple of decades ago, a diagnosis of age-related macular degeneration was a “one-way ticket to blindness,” says Dr. Rahul Khurana, an American Academy of Ophthalmology spokesperson who practices at Northern California Retina Vitreous Associates in Daly City, California.

Thankfully, there are treatments available to help slow its progression, and there are many other potential treatments in clinical trials.

Types

There are two types of macular degeneration: wet and dry. About 85% to 90% of cases are dry, and 10% to 15% are wet, according to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation.

In addition, there are four stages of macular degeneration, ranging in severity from mild to severe:

— Dry/early age-related macular degeneration. Dry age-related macular degeneration is the most common form of the disease, with nearly 90% of cases in this category. Most early cases of macular degeneration remain mild and don’t affect vision, says Dr. Carl Regillo, chief of retina service at Wills Eye Hospital and professor of ophthalmology at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. However, it still requires regular monitoring as there’s a small chance that it will progress into another form of age-related macular degeneration.

— Intermediate age-related macular degeneration. Intermediate age-related macular degeneration is a dry form of the disease. It usually is associated with some vision loss. Before the wet stage occurs, there’s always some form of dry age-related macular degeneration.

— Geographic atrophy. Although geographic atrophy is still a dry form of age-related macular degeneration, it’s associated with more vision loss than the early or intermediate stages. For this reason, it’s considered an advanced form of the disease. Geographic atrophy can turn into wet age-related macular degeneration.

— Wet age-related macular degeneration. Wet age-related macular degeneration, also called advanced disease or neovascular age-related macular degeneration, is associated with the growth of abnormal blood vessels beneath the retina. These vessels may leak blood. Vision loss tends to be faster with wet age-related macular degeneration and is responsible for 90% of the vision loss from AMD, Khurana says. It is possible for someone to have both geographic atrophy and wet age-related macular degeneration in the same eye.

People in the advanced stages of the disease are considered legally blind.

If wet age-related macular degeneration is caught early enough, you can usually preserve most of your vision.

Causes of AMD

The exact causes of age-related macular degeneration aren’t always clear, but there are certain factors that are known to increase the risk of AMD.

Aging

As its name suggests, AMD is associated with aging.

“Age is part of the name and diagnosis,” says Dr. Charles Wykoff of Retina Consultants Houston in Houston.

The risk for age-related macular degeneration significantly grows with each passing decade starting in the 50s. By age 75, the risk for developing macular degeneration becomes 1 in 3, according to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation.

Family history and genetics

Your risk for macular degeneration increases if you have a family history of the disease.

Additionally, there are dozens of genes associated with the disease, but genetic testing is not recommended by the AAO for the detection of age-related macular degeneration at this point because there is no perceived treatment benefit from the results.

Race

AMD is more common in white people.

Smoking

Smoking increases your risk for macular degeneration four times higher than nonsmokers, according to research. If you do smoke, think of this as another motivation to quit.

Heart disease

Having a stroke or heart attack can increase your risk of developing age-related macular degeneration. Estimates vary among studies, but researchers have frequently found a link between heart disease and the occurrence of macular degeneration.

Symptoms

Initially, you may not notice any symptoms of age-related macular degeneration. Some people who live a long time with a mild form never notice a change in vision.

Symptoms of age-related macular degeneration include:

— Blurry vision

— Seeing black or dark areas in your central vision

— Vision that appears darker than before

— Trouble reading

— Difficulty seeing details in both close and far vision

The symptoms of age-related macular degeneration may appear in one or both eyes. You could have age-related macular degeneration in one eye but not notice the symptoms because your other eye still sees well. Although these are the typical symptoms associated with age-related macular degeneration, the disease may go undetected, especially if you have dry age-related macular degeneration, Khurana says.

It’s also possible to have different stages of disease in each eye or have disease in one eye but not in the other. If you have these symptoms, you should see an eye doctor for a dilated eye exam. It’s important to get diagnosed early because you have a better chance of preserving vision.

Diagnosis

There are several types of methods doctors will use to diagnose age-related macular degeneration.

Dilated eye exam

The most common way to diagnose macular degeneration is with a dilated eye exam. During a dilated eye exam, you’ll receive special drops that widen your pupils, allowing the doctor to see the back of the eye, including the retina, macula and optic nerve.

When checking for age-related macular degeneration, your doctor will look for signs of disease that are not visible to you, such as:

— Yellow-colored deposits, called drusen

— Blood vessel growth that is abnormal

— Blood vessels that leak fluid

— Deposits of pigment underneath the retina

Although some drusen are normal with age, medium or large drusen can indicate that you have age-related macular degeneration. As these deposits become bigger, the risk of dry age-related macular degeneration becoming wet age-related macular degeneration grows.

Drusen and abnormal blood vessels only can be seen with a dilated eye exam or with special technology.

Optical coherence tomography

Eye doctors also use optical coherence tomography, or OCT, a noninvasive imaging technique that uses light waves to get cross-sectional images of the retina.

Fluorescein angiogram

A fluorescein angiogram is a diagnostic procedure that looks at your retina’s blood vessels. It consists of injecting a fluorescent dye in your arm and taking pictures as the colored dye passes through your eye’s blood vessels. This helps eye doctors to see leaking blood vessels that are part of wet age-related macular degeneration.

Amsler grid

Your eye doctor also may use a visual testing tool — called an Amsler grid, which is a simple square with a grid pattern and a dot in the center — that can help measure changes or loss of your central vision.

Treatment

The treatment for age-related macular degeneration depends on the type that you have. However, early detection is always helpful in preserving your vision.

Dry age-related macular degeneration treatment

If you have dry age-related macular degeneration, your eye doctor will likely prescribe over-the-counter vitamins called AREDS2, short for Age-Related Eye Disease Study 2. The AREDS2 vitamins contain lutein, zeaxanthin, zinc, copper and vitamins C and E.

AREDS2 is a formula developed after AREDS1, which had a slightly different combination of vitamins. In clinical trials, the AREDS vitamins helped reduce the risk of developing wet macular degeneration by about 25%. The patients in the trials had intermediate macular degeneration or advanced macular degeneration in one eye only.

Your eye doctor can help you decide if taking the AREDS formula is right for you.

Although some people will use AREDS vitamins if they have a family history of age-related macular degeneration and do not have the disease, the vitamins aren’t designed for this particular purpose, and there isn’t data to support that this type of usage works.

Recently, the FDA approved the Valeda Light Delivery System for the treatment of dry macular degeneration. This low level laser therapy treatment is the first FDA-authorized treatment that has been shown to improve vision in patients with dry macular degeneration. Previous treatment of dry macular degeneration aimed to slow progression, but this is the first treatment that has been shown to improve vision.

Geographic atrophy treatment

People who have geographic atrophy can lose, on average, one line of vision each year. A line of vision refers to the lines on vision charts that are often at eye doctors’ offices, which are used to help measure how well we see.

In 2023, two new treatments for geographic atrophy were approved by the FDA:

— Pegcetacoplan (Syfovre, Empaveli)

— Avacincaptad pegol intravitreal solution (Izervay)

Both of these drugs target the immune system and are given as injections in the eye. Studies show that they slow geographic atrophy by up to 20%, according to the AAO, but they don’t improve vision.

Wet age-related macular degeneration

Since the early 2000s, eye doctors have had more reliable treatments to help those with wet age-related macular degeneration. These treatments don’t cure the disease, but they can lessen its effects. In some cases, they can bring back some of the lost vision.

“Fortunately, we’ve had a revolution in how we care for (wet) age-related macular degeneration,” Khurana says.

For wet AMD, there are a handful of FDA-approved treatments, including

— Aflibercept (Eylea)

— Ranibizumab (Lucentis)

— Faricimab (Vabysmo)

Another treatment called bevacizumab (Avastin) is also used in some patients, but is not approved by the FDA for macular degeneration. It’s approved to treat certain cancers. It’s used off-label.

All of these medications are what are known as antivascular endothelial growth factor, or VEGF, drugs. The treatments have specific engineered proteins that block the activity of proteins that help build blood vessels. They can help decrease the number of abnormal blood vessels in the retina and stop these blood vessels from leaking.

The treatments for wet AMD are given through an injection in the vitreous cavity, which is a gel-filled area of the eye between the front of the eye and the retina. The injections are well tolerated by patients. If you receive one of these injections, your eye doctor will use an antiseptic drop as well as an anesthetic drop. You won’t feel the injection, but you may feel a little pressure in the eye. The injections are given at an eye doctor’s office.

Ninety percent of the time, the injections prevent vision from getting worse. In fact, about a third of patients gain some of their vision back, Khurana says. Most of these vision gains happen when the injections first start. The earlier that macular degeneration is detected, the greater chance that treatments can slow disease progression or help bring back lost vision.

Eye doctors will usually give these injections monthly until they see that signs of the disease have stopped appearing. Most people need to continue injections over their lifetime. However, the frequency of injections is different for everyone. Some require the injections once a month, while other patients can wait up to six to eight weeks or more between injections depending on disease activity in each person. In 2023, a higher dose of aflibercept was approved by the FDA so patients would need fewer injections.

It may be possible to combine wet macular degeneration medications to make them more effective and lengthen the amount of time between injections, the AAO reports.

A surgical device called the port delivery system with ranibizumab (Susvimo) is another wet macular degeneration treatment that is surgically implanted and has a refillable port with medicine. It was approved in the U.S. in 2021 but voluntarily recalled due to potential safety issues. It may return to the U.S. market with some modifications.

Photodynamic therapy and laser surgery are older treatment options for age-related macular degeneration and are used much less frequently than anti-VEGF injections.

Assistive devices for AMD

Many patients with age-related macular degeneration will use low-vision assistive devices, such as magnifiers, special reading glasses, large-print reading materials and other tools and technologies to help them see better. A vision rehabilitation specialist can help you learn how to use these types of devices.

Newer therapies currently being studies in clinical trials include:

— Gene-based therapies for wet macular degeneration

— Therapeutics that aim to slow the progression of geographic atrophy and maintain visual function

— Stem cell therapies that may slow or reverse some of the structural damage associated with geographic atrophy

Prevention

The best way to help prevent or slow age-related macular degeneration is with regular screening.

The AAO recommends getting a baseline eye disease screening, including a dilated eye exam, at age 40 for those without signs or risk factors.

A dilated eye exam should be performed every 1 to 2 years, depending on your age and risk factors. If you have dry age-related macular degeneration, your eye doctor may want you to have a dilated exam more frequently.

These regular eye exams can help monitor for age-related macular degeneration and other eye problems that come up as people age, including glaucoma and cataracts.

Regular dilated eye exams are especially important if you have diabetes. That’s because having diabetes can raise your risk for many types of eye problems, including age-related macular degeneration. Dilated eye checks can also help monitor for other diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy.

If you smoke, use whatever resources available you have to quit. Smoking raises the risk for age-related macular degeneration.

A heart-healthy diet may play a role in decreasing the risk of age-related macular degeneration developing or progressing. Consuming more dark leafy greens, colorful vegetables and cold water fish might help, Regillo notes. Consuming seven ounces of vegetables a day, two servings of fruit and fish twice a week were associated with a lower risk of macular degeneration, according to a 2019 study in the American Journal of Ophthalmology.

Maintaining normal blood pressure and cholesterol numbers also may have a positive effect on keeping age-related macular degeneration away.

If you suspect you have age-related macular degeneration, see an eye doctor

“It’s important to know if you have wet or dry AMD. Don’t assume that you know which one it is,” Wykoff says.

Update 02/06/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.