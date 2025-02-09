9 Best Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years

We’re only about seven weeks into 2025, but it may feel like seven years for some investors. From dramatic changes…

We’re only about seven weeks into 2025, but it may feel like seven years for some investors. From dramatic changes in trade policies and risks of inflation to recent disruptions in the artificial intelligence space, the economic landscape has changed a great deal in a short time.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

In fast-moving environments like this one, it may seem futile to plan for the next year or even the next decade. But with a little research and some foresight, investors who are interested in the best growth stocks can find opportunities that last.

The following nine stocks are among the best growth stocks to buy for the next 10 years, based on their wide moat, history of expansion and strong outlook for the decade ahead:

Stock Sector Market capitalization Apple Inc. (ticker: AAPL) Technology $3.7 trillion Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Consumer cyclical $169 billion DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Consumer cyclical $25 billion First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Technology $17 billion Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Health care $217 billion Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Technology $3.4 trillion Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Technology $263 billion Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Technology $136 billion Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) Industrials $12 billion

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

When you think of long-term growth stocks, one of the first names that springs to mind is Apple. The multitrillion-dollar company has more than tripled over the last five years and is up more than 700% since the beginning of 2015 thanks to consistent revenue and earnings growth — as well as multiple expansion — over that span. There are plenty of reasons to believe in Apple going forward, too. The company has a $54 billion war chest of cash and short-term investments, is in the middle of a $110 billion stock buyback plan that is the largest in U.S. history, and is one of the few Big Tech names that hasn’t priced in a mammoth AI boost. With strong financials and one of the best brands on the planet, AAPL is a growth stock to count on for many years to come.

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Booking admittedly hit a bit of a hiccup during the pandemic, but the digital travel giant remains the go-to source for hotels, airfare and restaurant transactions for millions of customers around the world. Its brands are dominant in their categories, including Priceline.com, Kayak, Rentalcars.com, OpenTable and others. All told, it operates portals in about 40 languages and 200 countries to give it the largest footprint of any firm in its category. The company is plotting double-digit revenue growth yet again in 2025 despite continued talk of inflation and cross-border disputes that may weigh on international travel, and its strong performance includes a roughly 160% gain since the beginning of 2020, before the pandemic upended travel trends. These are strong signs of long-term growth potential, and a reason to bank on the continued dominance of Booking in the decade to come.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)

While the Super Bowl is behind us, March Madness is right around the corner — which means now may be a great time to consider DraftKings, one of the leading sportsbook providers in the U.S. The company is at the center of what is turning out to be one of the biggest multiyear growth trends of the 21st century, with the global sports betting market size estimated to grow by more than $220 billion from 2025 to 2029, according to some analysts — a nearly 13% compound annual growth rate. Since a 2018 Supreme Court ruling that overturned federal prohibitions on sportsbooks, DKNG has managed to grow and thrive. The stock is up almost 200% in the last five years, and is perhaps one of the only publicly traded options for a direct play on the lucrative U.S. sports betting market. As this business continues to grow in the decade to come, so should DKNG.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR)

A bit of a contrarian bet, FSLR is an alternative energy stock with a bright future even if the recent movement in Washington has been toward policies that favor more oil and gas but less solar. Headquartered in Arizona, the name isn’t just empty branding for First Solar. This company is among the leaders in the solar panel industry with a market capitalization of more than $17 billion to top a host of traditional energy players, and annual revenue projected to top $5.5 billion in fiscal 2025. If that top-line target is hit, FSLR will record more than 30% revenue growth this year, after more than 25% growth in 2024. Sure, it’s perhaps not in favor right now, but there’s tremendous long-term growth opportunity given the risks of climate change and the need for alternative energy in the decades to come. Consider that while share have underperformed in the last 12 months they are up more than 210% in the last five years to prove the potential of this solar leader.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)

Though not a household name like some of the biggest pharma stocks out there, ISRG is a nearly $220 billion health care leader with a strong history of growth and innovation. The robotic surgery manufacturer is on the cutting edge of medical technology, with its flagship Da Vinci Surgical System assisting with complex procedures to provide much better outcomes thanks to a minimally invasive approach. The company consistently generates double-digit growth, with sales that have surged from $4.5 billion in fiscal 2019 to $8.3 billion in fiscal 2024 — with 15% growth expected both this fiscal year and in fiscal 2026. With a great long-term track record and dominance in its health care niche, ISRG is a great growth stock to buy for the next 10 years.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

To hear some investors tell it, Nvidia is a volatile and risky play right now considering the latest news in the AI race and the admittedly rich valuation of shares after a multiyear run. But NVDA has long been an example of a truth about growth stocks: namely, it’s almost impossible to buy low and sell high in a stock that continues to set new highs. The best you can hope for is a small lull — which is exactly what we’ve seen in the last few weeks. Remember, NVDA is one of the most dramatic growth stories of the past few years thanks to next-gen chips used in everything from graphics processors to artificial intelligence to cryptocurrency mining. Shares are up nearly 1,800% in the last five years — so if you have been waiting for a big dip to buy in, you have completely missed out on the long-term profits. With sales expected to more than double in fiscal 2025 from an already amazing base, jumping from $61 billion to $129 billion, now is not the time to sleep on this long-term growth stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Palantir went public through a “direct listing” in 2020 that sidestepped the traditional path of an initial public offering, and the stock has been a fixture of day-traders ever since. But long-term investors should keep an eye on this AI and Big Data darling as it continues to forge ahead with innovative technology platforms that could be the next big thing in the digital economy of the future. Born out of a data analytics platform created in response to the terrorist attacks of 9/11, its platform has been widely used by the U.S. government as well as the private sector as a problem-solving tool for the modern age. Strong share momentum over the last 12 months has delivered more than 300% gains for shareholders, but there’s reason to believe this is only the beginning of the success for this long-term tech leader.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

In an age of chronic cybersecurity concerns, $136 billion market leader Palo Alto Networks stands out as both the simplest and the biggest way to play this long-term megatrend. It is the largest dedicated cybersecurity stock out there and has world-class clientele including retail giant Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR), entertainment giant NBCUniversal and software leader Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM), among others. Analysts expect roughly 15% revenue growth both this year and again in fiscal 2026 as a result of strong demand, and shares are up nearly 400% in the last five years thanks to continued growth. It’s hard to imagine the current long-term growth trend running out of steam anytime soon given continued technology risks, making PANW a great growth stock for the next 10 years and beyond.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB)

Though one of the riskiest stocks on this list, Rocket Lab is also one of the highest fliers lately with 12-month returns of about 400%. As the name implies, RKLB is an aerospace company that engages in the development of rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. While not yet profitable, a growing backlog and better-than-expected revenue growth have resulted in narrower losses as the firm ramps up and approaches profitability. There is undoubtedly going to be volatility and uncertainty ahead for this rocket startup, but it’s perhaps the best way to play continued growth in commercial space flights, especially as SpaceX and Blue Origin, the pet projects of billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos respectively, both remaining privately held.

More from U.S. News

6 of the Best AI ETFs to Buy for 2025

6 of the Best AI ETFs to Buy for 2025

8 Upcoming IPOs to Watch in 2025

9 Best Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 02/20/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.