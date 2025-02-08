8×8: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMPBELL, Calif. (AP) — CAMPBELL, Calif. (AP) — 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $3…

The Campbell, California-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The telecommunications services company posted revenue of $178.9 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $179.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, 8×8 said it expects revenue in the range of $175 million to $181 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $713 million to $719 million.

